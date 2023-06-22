WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

XOM stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

