Wedbush Begins Coverage on TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 419.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $64,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 37,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,624.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,624.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

