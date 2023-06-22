Wedbush Begins Coverage on TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.20). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 419.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 37,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $99,624.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,624.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $64,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 37,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $99,624.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,624.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

