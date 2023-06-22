WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $210.00 at Loop Capital

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.43.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $173.33 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.