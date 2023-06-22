West Wealth Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $333.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

