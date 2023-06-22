Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.25

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.34. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 21,298 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 726.41, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

