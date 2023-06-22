Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.25

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.34. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 21,298 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 726.41, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
