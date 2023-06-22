WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. WeWork shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 7,220,141 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

WeWork Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,430,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,591,000 after buying an additional 535,138 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in WeWork by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 18,101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 10,829,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in WeWork by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,452,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,492 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WeWork by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,301 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

