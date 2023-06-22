WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. WeWork shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 7,220,141 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.
WeWork Stock Down 5.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $451.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.
Institutional Trading of WeWork
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,430,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,591,000 after buying an additional 535,138 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in WeWork by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 18,101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 10,829,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in WeWork by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,452,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,492 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WeWork by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,301 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About WeWork
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on WeWork from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than WeWork
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.