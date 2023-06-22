WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.