Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.28

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $18.25. Willdan Group shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 12,718 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

