Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.