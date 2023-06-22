Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 175,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

