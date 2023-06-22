WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.08. 1,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

