WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.87

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.87 and traded as high as $47.90. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 189,587 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

