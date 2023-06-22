Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Shares Down 4.5%

Wise plc (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 1,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Wise Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

