WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.
WPP Trading Down 0.8 %
WPP opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on WPP from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.