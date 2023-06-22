WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Down 0.8 %

WPP opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WPP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in WPP by 2,330.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 335,365 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WPP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 193,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of WPP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in WPP by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,694 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.