wShares Enhanced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading Down 1.1%

wShares Enhanced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.
wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.
