WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$187.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE WSP opened at C$170.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.75. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$136.59 and a twelve month high of C$182.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.5459985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Rating

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.