Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

