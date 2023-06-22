XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $10.78. XPeng shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 5,813,347 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in XPeng by 29.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in XPeng by 180.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 549.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 162,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,350 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

