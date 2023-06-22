XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $10.78. XPeng shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 5,813,347 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.
The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
