Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Shares Up 15.9%

Shares of Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yduqs Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.
YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.
