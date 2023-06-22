Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 35,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 145,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

(Get Rating)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.