Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 162.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $219,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,078 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.