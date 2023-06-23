1,068 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
Insider Activity
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.