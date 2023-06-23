11,107 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Snap by 51.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $104,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 75,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $794,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,542,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock worth $14,181,320.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

