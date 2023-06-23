11,693 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

