1,194 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,701 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.0% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.74.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

