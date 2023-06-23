1,295 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average is $152.32. The company has a market cap of $242.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

