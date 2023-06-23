16,978 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 39,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,210,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

