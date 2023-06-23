1,987 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.