237 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

ORLY opened at $932.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $921.07 and a 200-day moving average of $860.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.01 and a 12-month high of $964.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.