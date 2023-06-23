2,665 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

