5,665 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $110.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $125.69.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free research report on iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.