6,002 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $33.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

