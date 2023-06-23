6,583 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.