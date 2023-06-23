669 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.13.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA stock opened at $283.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.40. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.