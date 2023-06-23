685 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software Price Performance

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $306.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

