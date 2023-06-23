75,055 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.49.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

