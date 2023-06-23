897 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 897 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

NYSE CI opened at $275.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.