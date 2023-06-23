928 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $195.54 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

