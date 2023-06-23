AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Insider James Routh Sells 27,101 Shares

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) insider James Routh sold 27,101 shares of AB Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($25.59), for a total value of £542,020 ($693,563.66).

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

ABDP opened at GBX 1,985 ($25.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £454.57 million, a PE ratio of 13,233.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. AB Dynamics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,094.50 ($14.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,070 ($26.49). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,879.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,778.92.

AB Dynamics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AB Dynamics

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

