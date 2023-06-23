AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32. The company has a market cap of $242.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

