AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.41 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $242.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

