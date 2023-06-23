Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.65

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $20.15. Abcam shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 210,029 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

About Abcam

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abcam by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 207,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 143,102 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Abcam by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $19,749,000. 2Xideas AG bought a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $9,294,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abcam by 73.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 383,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 162,719 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.