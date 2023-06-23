Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.65

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $20.15. Abcam shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 210,029 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Abcam Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
See Also
