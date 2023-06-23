ADC Therapeutics SA Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 229.20%.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

