Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

