Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

