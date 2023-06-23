Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $55.05, but opened at $52.41. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $53.38, with a volume of 43,956 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,426.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,426.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,243 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

