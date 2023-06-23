Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $34.91, but opened at $33.80. Morgan Stanley now has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Alcoa shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 1,140,805 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

