Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.12. Alector shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 66,436 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Alector Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739 in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

