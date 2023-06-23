Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

